Tickets Available Now For Ireland Open Training Session

News

22nd February 2020 10:00

By Editor

Ireland's CJ Stander takes a selfie with some of the fans who attended the Ireland open training session at Thomond Park ©INPHO/James Crombie

Tickets are now available to download from Ticketmaster.ie for the Ireland Men’s open training session at Energia Park in Donnybrook, Dublin on Friday 28th February, 2020.

The session will feature the Ireland men’s team and the Ireland U20’s panel as they both prepare for fixtures against their Italian counterparts.

The on-field session will commence around 10.30am and last approximately 1hr 15mins.

Tap here for tickets which are available on a first come first served basis.

All U18s must be accompanied by an adult and a restriction of four tickets per transaction applies.