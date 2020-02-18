Ireland Under-18 Women’s Squad Announced For Training Weekend In Scotland

The Ireland Under-18 Women’s 15s squad, sponsored by PwC, to travel to Scotland for a training weekend has been selected.

24 players will travel to Inverness in Scotland for a unique training weekend with the Scotland Under-18 side. This weekend will be a mix of education workshops and training which will culminate with a training game against the Scotland U-18s on Sunday.

The players have been selected form a larger group of 36, who have had back-to-back training weekends at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Blanchardstown for the past two week.

Mya Alcorn, Caoimhe O’Callaghan and Chisom Ugwueru have been previously been capped for Ireland at Under-18 Sevens level last year.

Speaking to Irish Rugby TV, Anthony Eddy, the IRFU Director of Women’s and Sevens Rugby, said:

The squad has been selected from clubs from all over the country and have previously represented their provinces. It will be an education weekend and will expose them to different style of coaching and finish with a training game against Scotland.”

Feargal O’Rourke, Managing Partner at PwC Ireland, added:

Our sponsorship of the Ireland Under-18 Women’s squad supports the IRFU’s commitment to develop the next generation of the Women’s game. “This is a weekend of training and education, and the skills learnt will become invaluable for their careers whether on the pitch or in business. At PwC, we help leading talent think beyond what they are to what they can be.”

IRELAND UNDER-18 WOMEN’S 15s Squad (Training Weekend, Inverness, Scotland, February 21-23, 2020):

Mya Alcorn (Letterkenny/Ulster) *

Katelyn Bourke (Ballina/Connacht)

Ciara Brennan (Wicklow/Leinster)

Hannah Coen (Creggs/Connacht)

Courtney Duhig (St. Mary’s/Munster)

Marlise Flynn (Carrick-on-Suir/Munster)

Eileen Gleeson (Nenagh Ormond/Munster)

Nina Hjalmers (Dundalk/Leinster)

Ava Jenkins (Wicklow/Leinster)

Hannah Johnston (Sligo/Connacht)

Erin King (Naas/Leinster)

Vicky Elms Kinlan (Wicklow/Leinster)

Ivana Kiripati (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Toni Macartney (Larne/Ulster)

Nina McVann (Ballina/Connacht)

Caoimhe O’Callaghan (Dundalk/Leinster) *

Faith Oviawe (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Taryn Schutzler (Donaghadee/Ulster)

Sarah Shrestha (Dungannon/Ulster)

Chisom Ugwueru (Ennis/Munster) *

Aoife Wafer (Enniscorthy/Leinster)

Megan Walsh (Connemara/Connacht)

Katie Whelan (Enniscorthy/Leinster)

Dara Yore (North Meath/Leinster)

* Denotes capped player at Under-18 Sevens level

IRELAND UNDER-18 WOMEN’S MANAGEMENT TEAM:

Brian McClearn – Head Coach

Niall Neville – Assistant Coach

Alice O’Callaghan – Team Manager

Niamh Connolly – Physio

Beth Smith – Strength & Conditioning Coach

Eimear Flannery – Programme Manager