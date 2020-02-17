Dates and Venues Confirmed For Energia All-Ireland League and Bateman Cup Finals

Dates and venues have been confirmed for the Energia All-Ireland League and Bateman Cup Finals for the 2019/20 season.

The Bateman Cup Final between Lansdowne and Cork Constitution is first up on Saturday 11th April. The clubs have agreed to play at Clonmel RFC with a 2:30pm kick-off.

Energia Park will stage both the Men’s and Women’s Energia All-Ireland League Finals.

The Women’s final takes place on Sunday April 26th with the Men’s final going ahead on Saturday May 9th. The Aviva Stadium is unavailable due to preparations for the staging of UEFA Euro 2020.

RTÉ will broadcast both the Men’s and Women’s AIL Finals. It’s the first time in its history that the Women’s final will be televised live.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE AND CUP FINAL FIXTURES 2019/20:

Saturday 21st March 2020:

Energia Women’s All-Ireland Shield Final: Galwegians v Westport, Dubarry Park, 12:45pm

Energia Women’s All-Ireland Plate Final: Blackrock College v Cooke, Dubarry Park, 2:30pm

Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup Final: UL Bohemian v Old Belvedere, Dubarry Park: 4:15pm

Saturday 11th April 2020:

Bateman Cup Final: Lansdowne v Cork Constitution, Ard Gaoithe, Clonmel, 2:30pm

Sunday 26th April 2020:

Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Final: Energia Park, 2:30pm

Saturday 9th May 2020:

Energia All-Ireland League Final: Energia Park, 2:30pm