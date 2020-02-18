Boost For Connacht As Blade And Healy Extend Contracts

Connacht Rugby have announced that scrum half Caolin Blade and winger Matt Healy have both signed two-year contract extensions that will keep them at the Sportsground until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Galway native Blade came through the club structures in the province, playing for his local club Monivea RFC and from there went on to join the Connacht Academy.

The 25-year-old half-back has now made 109 appearances in the Connacht jersey and is the only player to feature in all 17 of the westerners’ GUINNESS PRO14 and Heineken Champions Cup games so far this season.

Healy is Connacht’s record try scorer with a total of 55 tries in 136 appearances across the PRO14 and European competitions. He joined Connacht from Lansdowne in 2012 and went on to win a PRO12 title with Connacht in 2016. He made his Ireland debut during the summer tour of South Africa in the same year.

Commenting on the latest contract signings, Connacht head coach Andy Friend said: “Caolin Blade and Matt Healy are two important players for us and are central to our ambitions over the coming seasons.

“Caolin has come through the Connacht pathway and has proven himself to be a top class player who brings huge energy to our attack. Matt is another exciting player who has an excellent try scoring record in the Connacht jersey, and I think there is still more to come from him.

“We are delighted that both players have committed to the province for the next two seasons.”