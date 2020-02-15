Energia Women’s All-Ireland League: Round 10 Results

Three Round 10 fixtures fell fowl of Storm Denis in the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League on Saturday February 15 th .

Railway Union’s game against Galwegians was able to go ahead on the all-weather surface at Energia Park and the league champions made full use of the fast-track with a 40-0 win.

Claire Boles and Stephanie Carroll crossed in the first half and Carroll went on to bag three more in the second half with Aimee Clarke also getting in for a score.

It was a first try of the season for Boles and Clarke while Carroll’s haul moves her to the top of the try scoring charts for the season.

Saturday 15th February 2020

ENERGIA WOMEN’S ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE:

COOKE V UL BOHEMIAN – POSTPONED, Shaw’s Bridge

MALONE V SUTTONIANS – POSTPONED, Gibson Park

OLD BELVEDERE v BLACKROCK COLLEGE – POSTPONED, Ollie Campbell Park

RAILWAY UNION 40 GALWEGIANS 0, Energia Park

Scorers: Railway Union: Tries: Claire Boles, Stephanie Carroll 4, Aimee Clarke; Con: Nicole Caughey 5.

HT: Railway Union 14 Galwegians 0

RAILWAY UNION: Hazel Simmons, Stephanie Carroll, Niamh Byrne, Nicole Caughey, Scholastique Veyssiere, Molly Scuffil Mc Cabe, Ailsa Hughes, Aoife Moore, Deirdre Roberts, Lisa Callan, Keelin Brady, Kate McCarthy, Daisy Earle, Grace Moore, Claire Boles, Replacements: Claire Byrne, Aimee Clarke, Meaghan Kenny, Heather Carey, Amanda McQuade, Emer O’Mahony, Cliodhna O’Connor.

GALWEGIANS: Mairead Coyne, Julie Lyons, Orla Dixon, Ina Butler, Emma Keane, Nikki Kennedy, Caoimhe Harte, Lisa Anglim, Tracy Lawlor, Elizabeth McNicholas, Fiona Farrell, Kate Feehan, Emma Fabby, Rachel Cox, Sabina Egan,

Replacements: Celia Killilea, Dearbhla Canty, Tara Bugggie, Rhiannan Hoey, Andrea Donnellan, Emily Horgan, Ursula Sammon.