Former Munster Chief Executive Fitzgerald Passes Away

It is with great sadness that Munster Rugby learned this evening of the passing of Garrett Fitzgerald following an illness.

Garrett, who served as the province’s Chief Executive since 1999, retired in June last year and will be greatly missed by his colleagues and friends.

Munster Rugby would like to extend their deepest sympathies to his wife Áine, children Megan, Jamie and Michael, and the extended O’Donnell-Fitzgerald family.

The longest-serving provincial Chief Executive in Irish Rugby, Garrett spearheaded Munster’s rise in the professional era, overseeing a 20-year period that produced the greatest days for the province, with successes on and off the field.

Recent deserving accolades saw the former Munster chief awarded an honorary doctorate at the University of Limerick, while he was presented with the Richard Harris Patron’s award, and also honoured by the Federation of Irish Sport for his outstanding contribution to sport.

Gerry O’Shea, Chairman of the Munster Rugby Board, said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague and friend Garrett Fitzgerald.

“With a hands-on approach, Garrett was the driving force behind Munster Rugby’s successful transition into the professional era, transforming the province into a club that is held in such high regard across the rugby landscape.

“Showing great humility, Garrett always ensured it was never about him, and it was always about the people of Munster Rugby.

“Playing a leading role in shaping the province’s story through his hard work and committed service over the past twenty years, he leaves a lasting legacy that we will forever be grateful for.

“My sincere and heartfelt sympathies go out to Áine, Megan, Jamie and Michael, and Garrett’s extended family and friends.”

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.