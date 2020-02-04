Ireland Women’s Squad Update

Adam Griggs has named an extended squad of 27 players ahead of the second round of the 2020 Women’s Six Nations.

Ulster’s Neve Jones has been called into the Ireland Women’s Squad this week as Cliodhna Moloney is proceeding through the HIA process and will follow the graduated return to play protocols.

Ellen Murphy received a calf injury during the test against Scotland and will be monitored across the week. Larissa Muldoon has been added to the squad.

Eimear Considine is continuing to be monitored and will have a fitness test during Thursday and Friday’s training.

Hannah Tyrrell will join the wider squad on her return from the World Seven Series leg in Sydney.

Ireland overcame Scotland, 18-14, in the opening round of this year’s Six Nations. They play their Welsh counterparts this Sunday, in their second back-to-back home fixture, in Energia Park, Dublin.

The team to play Wales will be named on Friday morning.

Backs:

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)

Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ Rugby)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster)

Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster)

Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Ellen Murphy (Gloucester-Hartpury/ IQ Rugby)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Connacht)

Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere RFC/ Leinster)

Forwards:

Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Laura Feely (Blackrock/ Connacht)

Nichola Fryday (Old Belvedere/ Connacht)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Neve Jones (Malone/ Ulster) *

Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Edel McMahon (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Dorothy Wall (Railway Union/ Munster)

*Uncapped at this level