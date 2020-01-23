IRFU Referees in Energia AIL Cup and League Action this Weekend
IRFU referees will be solely concentrating on domestic matters this weekend as they officiate in the Energia AIL Women’s Cup, the Energia Junior Cup Final and across all five divisions of the Energia AIL.
Grainne Crabtree takes charge as Railway Union host reigning Energia Women’s AIL cup holders UL Bohemians while Marcus Casey has the whistle for the other semi-final which sees Old Belvedere welcome Suttonians to Ollie Campbell Park
In the Energia Junior Cup final between Kilfeacle & District and Dromore at Coolmine RFC Andrew Cole is the man in the middle with support from John Carvill and Paul O’Connor on the touchlines.
Saturday 25th January, 2020
Energia AIL Women’s Cup
Railway Union v UL Bohemians: G. Crabtree
Old Belvedere v Suttonians: M. Casey
Energia AIL Div1a
Clontarf v Dublin University: R. O’Sullivan
Terenure College v Lansdowne: M. Patton
UCC v Garryowen: K. Barry
UCD v Cork Constitution: A. Brace
Young Munster v Ballynahinch: J. Erskine
Energia AIL Div1b
Banbridge v Navan: R. Horgan
Highfield v Old Wesley: B. Busby
Malone v Armagh: N. Correll
Naas v Old Belvedere: E. Hogan O’Connell
St Mary’s College v Shannon: O. Quinn
Energia AIL Div2a
Cashel v Buccaneers: C. Hogan
Dolphin v UL Bohemians: C. Harrington
Old Crescent v Nenagh Ormond: B. O’Connell
Queens University v Ballymena: H. Richmond
Rainey Old Boys v MU Barnhall: S. Kierans
Energia AIL Div2b
Belfast Harlequins v Galwegians: C. Roche
Galway Corinthians v Blackrock College: R. McGreer
Greystones v Dungannon: B. Moloney
Sligo v Malahide: T. O’Donoghue
Wanderers v Ballina: A. Mitchell
Energia AIL Div2c
Bruff v Clonmel: J. Flynn
Enniscorthy v City of Derry: M. Scanlon
Midleton v Tullamore: L. Evans
Omagh v Bangor: P. Reidy
Skerries v Sunday’s Well: R. Watson
Energia All Ireland Junior Cup Final
Kilfeacle & District v Dromore: A. Cole (Ref), J. Carvill (AR1) P. O’Connor (AR2)