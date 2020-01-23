IRFU Referees in Energia AIL Cup and League Action this Weekend

IRFU referees will be solely concentrating on domestic matters this weekend as they officiate in the Energia AIL Women’s Cup, the Energia Junior Cup Final and across all five divisions of the Energia AIL.

Grainne Crabtree takes charge as Railway Union host reigning Energia Women’s AIL cup holders UL Bohemians while Marcus Casey has the whistle for the other semi-final which sees Old Belvedere welcome Suttonians to Ollie Campbell Park

In the Energia Junior Cup final between Kilfeacle & District and Dromore at Coolmine RFC Andrew Cole is the man in the middle with support from John Carvill and Paul O’Connor on the touchlines.

Saturday 25th January, 2020

Energia AIL Women’s Cup

Railway Union v UL Bohemians: G. Crabtree

Old Belvedere v Suttonians: M. Casey

Energia AIL Div1a

Clontarf v Dublin University: R. O’Sullivan

Terenure College v Lansdowne: M. Patton

UCC v Garryowen: K. Barry

UCD v Cork Constitution: A. Brace

Young Munster v Ballynahinch: J. Erskine

Energia AIL Div1b

Banbridge v Navan: R. Horgan

Highfield v Old Wesley: B. Busby

Malone v Armagh: N. Correll

Naas v Old Belvedere: E. Hogan O’Connell

St Mary’s College v Shannon: O. Quinn

Energia AIL Div2a

Cashel v Buccaneers: C. Hogan

Dolphin v UL Bohemians: C. Harrington

Old Crescent v Nenagh Ormond: B. O’Connell

Queens University v Ballymena: H. Richmond

Rainey Old Boys v MU Barnhall: S. Kierans

Energia AIL Div2b

Belfast Harlequins v Galwegians: C. Roche

Galway Corinthians v Blackrock College: R. McGreer

Greystones v Dungannon: B. Moloney

Sligo v Malahide: T. O’Donoghue

Wanderers v Ballina: A. Mitchell

Energia AIL Div2c

Bruff v Clonmel: J. Flynn

Enniscorthy v City of Derry: M. Scanlon

Midleton v Tullamore: L. Evans

Omagh v Bangor: P. Reidy

Skerries v Sunday’s Well: R. Watson

Energia All Ireland Junior Cup Final

Kilfeacle & District v Dromore: A. Cole (Ref), J. Carvill (AR1) P. O’Connor (AR2)