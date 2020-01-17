IRFU Referees in Action in at Home and in Wales, France and England this Weekend

A relatively calmer weekend for IRFU referees with the Energia AIL on its winter break but Irish officials will see action in both EPCR competitions, the PRO D2 in France and in the provincial A games over the next couple of days.

Tonight Chris Busby takes charge of the PRO D2 game between Vannes and Nevers at the Stade de la Rabine while Joy Neville is in Newport as Dragons host Enisei in the EPCR European Challenge Cup. Bertie Smith and Nigel Correll will supply AR support at Rodney Parade.

Also tonight Ulster A host their Leinster counterparts at CIYMS RFC. Eoghan Cross has the whistle for the game and will be supported by two French officials on the touchlines.

On Saturday both George Clancy and Frank Murphy are on EPRC Heineken Champions Cup duty. George, assisted by Kieran Barry and Mark Patton will referee Harlequins v Clermont while Frank is in charge of Exeter v La Rochelle. Robert O’Sullivan and Eddie Hogan O’Connell will provide AR support at Sandy Park.

Sean Gallagher is in France as Toulon host Bayonne in the EPCR Challenge Cup. He will be supported by Jonny Erskine and John Carvill.

French referee Bruno Rousselet will take charge of the A game between Munster and Connacht at Thomond Park. He will be aided on the touchlines by Richard Horgan and Shane Kierans.

Friday 17th January, 2020

EPCR European Challenge Cup

Dragons v Enisei STM: J. Nevill (Ref), B. Smith (AR1) N. Correll (AR2)

PROD2

Vannes v Nevers: C. Busby (Ref)

A Interpro

Ulster A v Leinster A: E. Cross (Ref), P. Martin (AR1), D. Carson (AR2)

Saturday 18th January, 2020

EPCR Heineken European Champions Cup

Harlequins v Clermont: G. Clancy (Ref), K. Barry (AR1), M. Patton (AR2)

Exeter Chiefs v La Rochelle: F. Murphy (Ref), R. O’Sullivan (AR1), E. Hogan O’Connell (AR2)

EPCR European Challenge Cup

Toulon v Bayonne: S. Gallagher (Ref), J. Erskine (AR1), J. Carvill (AR2)

A Interpro

Munster A v Connacht A: B. Rousselet FFR (Ref), R. Horgan (AR1), S, Kierans (AR2)