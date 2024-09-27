WXV1: Aoife Dalton In Vancouver

Ireland centre Aoife Dalton spoke to IrishRugbyTV at BC Place in Vancouver as the squad prepare for their first match in WXV1, against New Zealand in the early hours of Monday morning.

The build up has included a training session with the French squad which helped to ‘clear the heads’.

“France are in the Top 5 in the world and they gave us a taste of something new. We get used to training against each other week in, week out, and they definitely threw something new at us. It was fun, I really enjoyed it.

“We want to be here, playing the best in the world so it’s exciting to be playing the World Champions in our first game”.

Ireland kick off against New Zealand at 7pm in Vancouver which is 3 a.m. Monday morning Irish time. All games will be live on RugbyPassTV.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

IRELAND’S WXV1 FIXTURES:

Sunday, September 29: New Zealand v Ireland , BC Place, 7pm local time/3am Irish time (live on RugbyPass TV)

, BC Place, 7pm local time/3am Irish time (live on RugbyPass TV) Saturday, October 5: Canada v Ireland , Langley Events Centre, 3.45pm local time/11.45pm Irish time (live on RugbyPass TV)

, Langley Events Centre, 3.45pm local time/11.45pm Irish time (live on RugbyPass TV) Friday, October 11: USA v Ireland, BC Place, 12.30pm local time/8.30pm Irish time (live on RugbyPass TV)

For the full list of WXV1 matches, please click here.