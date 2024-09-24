#EnergiaAIL: Division 1A Round 1 Highlights
The return of the Energia All-Ireland League was marked by some cracking tries, several rising stars and plenty of end to end action. Check out the highlights from every game in Division 1A.
TERENURE COLLEGE 25 CORK CONSTITUTION 15
Fintan Gunne bagged a brilliant brace of first half tries, and his Leinster Academy team-mate Henry McErlean also scored, as Terenure College got the better of defending Division 1A champions Cork Constitution.
Scorers: Terenure College: Tries: Henry McErlean, Fintan Gunne 2; Cons: Aran Egan 2; Pens: Aran Egan 2
Cork Constitution: Tries: Scott Buckley, Alessandro Heaney; Con: James Taylor; Pen: James Taylor
GARRYOWEN 29 LANSDOWNE 27
There was drama at Dooradoyle where Gordon Wood, a recent Munster debutant in pre-season, scored a late match-winning try for Garryowen on their return to Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A.
Scorers: Garryowen: Tries: Ronan Quinn, Colm Hogan, George Hadden, Gordon Wood; Cons: Kelvin Langan 3; Pen: Kelvin Langan
Lansdowne: Tries: Jack Cooke, Penalty try, Andy Marks; Cons: Stephen Madigan 2, Pen try con; Pens: Stephen Madigan 2
UCD 22 YOUNG MUNSTER 24
Argentinian out-half Julian Leszczynski landed a late penalty to steer his new club Young Munster to a hard-fought 24-22 win over UCD in their Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A opener.
Scorers: UCD: Tries: Andrew Osborne, Michael Moloney, Ruairi Shields; Cons: Michael Moloney, James Tarrant; Pen: Michael Moloney
Young Munster: Tries: Shay McCarthy 2, Stephen McLoughlin; Cons: Julian Leszczynski 3; Pen: Julian Leszczynski
BALLYNAHINCH 7 CITY OF ARMAGH 0
City of Armagh: –
ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 27 CLONTARF 31
Clontarf: Tries: Dylan Donnellan 2, Andrew Smith, Barry Gray; Cons: Conor Kelly 4; Pen: Conor Kelly