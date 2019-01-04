Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Match Page - Scoreboard

WXV1: New Zealand Women v Ireland Women
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

WXV1: New Zealand Women v Ireland Women
3 hours ago
Live Matches

WXV1: New Zealand Women v Ireland Women

3 hours ago
Preview

WXV1: New Zealand Women v Ireland Women

WXV1: New Zealand Women v Ireland Women
#IrishRugby 14 hours ago
News

Bemand Names Ireland Team For WXV Opener Against New Zealand

Head Coach Scott Bemand has named his Ireland Match Day Squad, sponsored by Aon, for Sunday's opening WXV1 clash against…
Bemand Names Ireland Team For WXV Opener Against New Zealand
1 day ago
Watch

WXV1: Aoife Dalton In Vancouver

Ireland centre Aoife Dalton spoke to IrishRugbyTV at BC Place in Vancouver as the squad prepare for their first match…
Aoife Dalton and Desiree Miller 14/9/2024
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics