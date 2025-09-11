We’ve Treated Every Game As A Knockout – Dalton & Higgins On The Quarter Final

The Ireland centre partnership of Aoife Dalton and Eve Higgins teamed up again yesterday for media duties as they look forward to the Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter final against France.

Asked about how the knockout stages may affect the atmosphere in camp Dalton said, “Our week layout doesn’t really change that much and how we approach this game won’t have any major difference to how we approach the others. Essentially, they were all kind of knockout games for us.

“We had to win the first two games to hopefully guarantee a quarter-final and we managed to do that. We’ll feel it now coming up to the weekend.

“I’d say a few nerves will come in but I think the staff and coaches are very good at preparing us for the game that way mentally.”

Both players were also full of praise for the support they have received at every game.