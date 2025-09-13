We Know It’s Do Or Die – Fiona Tuite On The Quarter Final

Fiona Tuite is raring to go for Sunday’s quarter final clash with France in the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 quarter-final clash against France in Exeter (Kick-off 1pm) and she says the squad will use the pain of the pool defeat by New Zealand as part of their motivation.

“I just have out-and-out belief that we’re going to do this, we’re building such momentum. The vibe in camp has been incredible this week.

“I just have no doubt, we’re in such a good place. Last weekend, yeah, result was crap but we’re going to use everything we have from that. There’s definitely an air of excitement and we know it’s do or die. We’re buzzing for Sunday.

“We know it’s going to be such a physical battle against the French, it always is. We’ve worked so hard, we believe so much that this is our time, and we’ve no doubt we’re going to go all the way.