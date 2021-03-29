‘We’re Ready To Play Now’ – Ireland Fine-Tuning For Women’s Six Nations Opener

Ireland Head Coach Adam Griggs says the squad are relishing the opportunity to put months of hard work into practice when their Women’s Six Nations campaign kicks off on Saturday week.

With their opening fixture against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday 10th April fast approaching on the horizon, the Ireland squad intensified their preparations for the 2021 Championship at the IRFU High Performance Centre over the weekend.

Although the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the Six Nations from its traditional February/March window to later in Spring, Griggs’ panel have put the extra preparation time to good use having assembled for 20 weekend camps since their last outing against Italy in October.

Speaking to Irish Rugby TV, the Head Coach – who last week announced his squad of 35 – says the players are now ‘ready to play’ as they narrow their focus on an opening Round showdown against Wales at Cardiff Arms Park.

