We Want To Make It A Special Campaign – Mack Hansen

Mack Hansen says that the Ireland squad want to make the campaign a special one for Cian Healy, Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray.

Hansen, who signed an IRFU contract this week spoke to the media today as Ireland prepare for Saturday’s 4th round clash with France.

“We’ve known about for a little while. Not just this week, we’ve been trying to make this whole campaign special for them. Obviously we want to win for them, but yeah, we’ve been talking about it.”

