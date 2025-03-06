Celebrating 50 Caps For Caelan, Finlay And Jack

Ireland v France at Aviva Stadium is always a momentous occasion and it will be even more so for Caealan Doris, Finlay Bealham and Jack Conan as it marks their 50th international appearance.

Every cap, from first to last is special, and Saturday is a chance to mark an incredible milestone. The players spoke to Irish Rugby TV this week about the day, what it means to them and also about the three players for whom it marks a last home international – Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony and Cian Healy.