From Tullow To Ireland: Katie Corrigan

Katie Corrigan has been in impressive form in the Celtic Challenge over the last two seasons. A switch from centre to wing for the Wolfhounds gave her a taste for tries and led to her Ireland debut, aged 18, in the 2024 Guinness Women’s Six Nations and a try in her first game.

She started out playing tag rugby in primary school before joining Tullow and finding such a welcoming atmosphere that she knew rugby was for her. A switch to Old Belvedere led to her inclusion in the Wolfhounds squad last year.

She sat down with Celtic Challenge TV to talk about her rugby career so far.