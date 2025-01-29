We Need The Balance Between Emotion And Match Focus – Tadhg Beirne

Tadhg Beirne was on media duty yesterday at the Ireland training base in Portugal. The Munster skipper spoke about the need for balance between the level of emotion required to play an international and the need to be focused during the game.

Berine spoke about the step up in emotion and physicality at international level, “I think international rugby in general is a physical game. Everything elevates, you’re playing the best players in those countries and they’re representing their countries and we’re representing ours. There’s emotion there, there’e the eagerness to win and the physical battle certainly rises.”