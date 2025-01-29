The Boys Are Pushing Each Other Hard’ – Andrew Goodman

Ireland Assistant Coach Andrew Goodman gave a squad update from the team base in Portugal today and spoke about the competition for places in the squad.

Asked about Sam Prendergast having his leg strapped during training, Goodman said, “Yeah, he trained fully today, just a little dead leg I believe. I’m sure he’ll be alright.

“It’s been a great couple of months for Sam, just the game experience he’s managed to gather up both with Ireland, first with Emerging Ireland, then Ireland, then some big Champions Cup games away to La Rochelle, home to Bath, so it’s been a great period for him to get real game experience.

Goodman also spoke about the depth of competition for the 10 jersey with Jack Crowley and Ciáran Frawley also having worn in the last year, “The three of them are all great lads, first and foremost, and they all work well together. As I said, they’re competing hard on the field but the pleasing thing is you go back to the hotel and they’re sitting around the computers together going through clips and they’re driving the team well. It’s great to see and I’m sure they’ll all have great Test careers ahead.

“There’s some great competition out there, the boys are pushing each other hard so with a pretty fully-fit squad apart from Tadhg (Furlong) unfortunately leaving us earlier in the week, there’s guys pushing each other and fighting hard for positions but doing it in the right way, pushing each other and competing.”