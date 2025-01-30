I Still Get Nerves But Six Nations Is On And I Love It – Gibson Park

Jamison Gibson Park says that he still gets ‘sick with nerves’ ahead of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations but that it brings a ‘great buzz’.

The Ireland scrum-half spoke about he loves the Championship and the excitement it brings, “It’s an unbelievable time of year, it really excites me, it’s one that I always look forward to, and a lot of guys will say the same thing. Springtime in Ireland is awesome. Six Nations is on, there is a great buzz around the place, yeah I love it. I’m still sick with nerves for the games but it’s all worth it once you get the results.”

Gibson Park also touched on the new laws around protecting the scrum-half and the aerial battle against England on Saturday, “We’ve touched on the new laws and it’s a massive contest in the air that can swing games massively so you are certainly going to have to be on it from a kicking game and an aerial game as well. That’s a huge part of the game, and hopefully we go well at it.”