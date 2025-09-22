Energia All-Ireland League Rewind

Today marks the autumnal equinox, the turn of the earth, the return of chill autumn days and most importantly of all, the first week of the Energia All-Ireland League season.

All six divisions kick off this weekend as clubs around Ireland mark the start of another season of action geared towards that final, end of season goal.

We’ll have previews, results and round ups every week in the EnergiaAIL hub here on irishrugby.ie and you can follow all the action on our dedicated grassroots intsagram channel @irishrugbygrassroots

There’s live coverage this weekend of the Men’s Division 1A clash between Nenagh Ormond and Old Belvedere with both clubs promoted at the end of last season. Next week sees live coverage of the rematch of the Women’s final as Railway Union host UL Bohemian. Both games are live on irishrugby+ – subsrcibe for free here.

Today we kick off our build up to the return of the league with a look back at last season’s incredible double header at Aviva Stadium that saw Clontarf and UL Bohemian crowned champions.

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Final 2025

First up we take a look at the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s final. UL Bohemian were crowned champions after a dramatic 29-24 win over Railway Union at the Aviva Stadium. A last-gasp try from Eilis Cahill sealed a memorable victory, with standout performances from Laoise McGonagle, Chisom Ugwueru, and captain Chloe Pearse. Railway battled bravely, scoring four tries including a Penalty Try and a powerful finish by Lindsay Peat.

<br />

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Final 2025

In the men’s final Clontarf were crowned champions after edging a thrilling final at the Aviva Stadium, defeating Cork Constitution 22-21. Hugh Cooney, Dylan Donnellan, and Connor Fahy scored crucial tries, while a late Cork Con surge fell just short despite a Jacob Sheahan try.