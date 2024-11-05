‘We Have To Be Switched On For Friday Night’ – Joe McCarthy

Ireland lock Joe McCarthy says that the team have to be totally switched on for the match against New Zealand on Friday night at Aviva Stadium.

From the squad’s training base in Portugal, McCarthy spoke to the media this week about preparing for a Friday night kick off (he likes them), and being totally switched on at all times against New Zealand.

“I feel like mentally you have to be quite switched on. They’re dangerous at any aspect. If you leave a short side they’ll whip back down there, or quick lineout throws. It’s going to be a very physical game, no doubt, but you’re almost mentally fatigued, because you’re trying to switch on even when you’re wrecked.

“That’s one of the biggest differences. You’re always on, ready for anything like quick taps or quick throws. They’ll see space and take it.

“We pride ourselves as a group on being able to come together as fast as possible. We don’t make any excuses. Even if it’s the first game up, we don’t ease ourselves into it. We expect to hit the ground running. We don’t have any excuse for not being cohesive because it’s our first game.”