Join The Friday Night Lights Show At Aviva Stadium Ahead Of New Zealand Showdown

We kick off the Autumn Nations Series at Aviva Stadium this Friday night as Andy Farrell ‘s Ireland welcome New Zealand to Dublin for a mouthwatering showdown.

It promises to be a special occasion at the Home of Irish Rugby as Ireland and New Zealand renew their rivalry at the start of an epic November series, with Argentina, Fiji and Australia also set to visit Aviva Stadium this month.

Limited tickets for Argentina and Fiji are available on General Sale here.

Ahead of kick off on Friday, we’re excited to stage an Aviva Stadium lights show, creating a special pre-match atmosphere for when the teams emerge from the dressing rooms.

We need everyone in attendance to play their part by downloading the CUE Live App and follow the big screen and PA instructions on Friday night.

Download for iPhone here

Download for Android here

Make sure to be in your seat early and help build the atmosphere ahead of what will be a memorable night under the lights at Aviva Stadium.

Keep an eye on Irish Rugby social media channels ahead of Friday for more info on key Match Day timings.