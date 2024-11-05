‘Jack Crowley On Training In Portugal & Friday Night Lights At Aviva Stadium

Munster and Ireland out-half Jack Crowley sat down with Irish Rugby TV at the team training base in Portugal to chat about the week in camp, the value of spending time away with the squad and cherishing a night like Friday in Aviva Stadium.

The squad fly back to Dublin on Tuesday evening and have a rest day on Wednesday before Captain’s Run on Thursday and the Friday Night Lights clash with the All Blacks in Aviva Stadium. If you’re going to the match download the Cue Live app and be part of the light show before the match.