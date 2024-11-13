We Feel Let A Few People Down Last Week – Farrell

Head Coach Andy Farrell said that playing Argentina is the perfect test for the team as they look to bounce back from last week’s loss to New Zealand.

“When you’re a pretty honest group it makes it easier to find solutions and get to the point straight away and make sure we turn the page as soon as we can.

“Pressure’s good. It’s what concentrates the mind, you see where your character’s at. We want to win all our games but the opposition is always going to have a say in that.

“I think this is perfect because we’ve got another top, top drawer opposition coming and we want to test ourselves because we feel like we let a few people down last week.”

Asked about the two uncapped players, Sam Prendergast and Thomas Clarkson, Farrell said, “It’s fantastic. I don’t get bored of saying that we’re the lucky ones.

“We’ll celebrate that this evening with their families. The new caps, they never know what’s coming because they haven’t been there before and see that before.

“It’s special for us to be able to do that. We’ve had plenty of them over the years but each one is unique within itself,”