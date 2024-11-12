Hansen Pleased To Be Back But Says Ireland Need To React

It’s been a long road back from injury for Connacht and Ireland wing Mack Hansen and he was ‘delighted’ to pull on the green jersey again last Friday but he says the squad know the performance ‘was not who we are as a team’.

Hansen spoke about his time rehabbing the injury that ruled him out of contention since the Rugby World Cup, “You get to a period of being injured, especially as long as I was, that you never know if you’re going to get the opportunity again. Things like that kind of go through your head especially with the way the guys were playing. Still winning Six Nations and tours like when I was away and stuff so.”

Hansen also spoke about the new law governing access to the catcher from a high ball saying it makes his job harder but could be an exciting move,

Those in-air contests are going to be really exciting to watch.

“I don’t know really because it’s only just happened, but it definitely makes my job a little bit harder, which is a bit of a pain, but saying that, I think it’s a good thing, a good way to move forward and make the game more exciting.”