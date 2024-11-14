There’s Real Excitement To Be Back On Friday Night – Doris

Captain’s Run was conducted against the unusual backdrop of the Bowl at UCD as the Ireland squad put the finishing touches to their preparations for Friday night against Argentina at Aviva Stadium.

Caelan Doris spoke after the session about how the team had addressd last week’s performance, “We weren’t good enough at it [reacting in game] on Friday, we did come together and take the breath, but acknowledging what’s going on within a game, what the trends are – I need to be better, as a group we need to be better.

“We got a little bit desperate, the nature of us chasing the game a little bit. Penalties came through desperation, so coming together and getting back to neutral, would help.

“You practice it in training, obviously mistakes are higher in games, but it’s about coming together and recognising what’s been good or bad and then reacting.”

Speaking about Los Pumas, Doris said, “We know that Argentina are a proper team and a proper test and they’ve shown that with some of their wins over the year and their development under Felipe [Contepomi].

“They’ve obviously been a top-class team for the last number of years, being in three of the last four World Cup semi-finals but I think they’ve gone up to another level under Felipe so we’re definitely aware that it’s going to be a big challenge.

“There’s also excitement at being back in the Aviva to get back to ourselves because we felt we weren’t ourselves last Friday.”