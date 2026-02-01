We Demand A Lot Of The Players When We Are Here – Easterby

A Thursday night match means it is already match week for the Ireland squad in Portugal. Simon Easterby spoke to the media after training today and spoke about the hard work done in a short time at the training camp.

“We always enjoy coming here, we get the opportunity to reconnect. We get a chance to come here and get a great chunk work of done in a short time. We ask a lot of the players when they come in, a lot of demands on them but they’ve been excellent throughout. The youngsters coming in and really connecting up with some of the senior players so we feel like we’ve been together for a couple of weeks even though it’s only been a few days.”

In squad news Billy Bohan, Bryn Warn and Ciaran Frawley will depart from the camp today to link up with the Ireland XV squad ahead of their clash with England A in Thomond Park on Friday night – tickets here.

