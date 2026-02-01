Celtic Challenge: Round 6 Highlights

A top of the table clash between the Wolfhounds and Gwalia Lightning was a fitting way to finish another fiercely-contested round of matches in the Celtic Challenge. The Clovers, meanwhile, were away to Glasgow Warriors.

The play-off picture is becoming that bit clearer, and both Irish teams were determined to keep up their winning form in a week in which it was announced that Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium will host the cross-border competition’s inaugural final on Saturday, March 28 (kick-off 3pm).

The Celtic Challenge takes a break next week before resuming with round 7 over St. Valentine’s weekend. There will be live coverage of the two games of Irish interest on the TG4 Player.

Denis Fogarty’s Clovers will travel across to Ystrad Mynach to face Gwalia Lightning on Saturday week (kick-off 1pm), before the table-topping Wolfhounds pay Glasgow Warriors a visit the following day (kick-off 2pm).

Tickets for the first ever Celtic Challenge final in Edinburgh are available to buy here.

Ruth Campbell captained the Clovers for the first time, returning from a neck injury to make her first appearance of the 2025/26 Celtic Challenge campaign. The Ireland lock was one of six personnel changes for this rematch with Glasgow Warriors.

Match Report: Glasgow Warriors v Clovers

The Wolfhounds only had six points to spare when they met Gwalia Lightning at Virgin Media Park twelve months ago. The Welsh side have found another gear or two since then, winning their last four matches, so Neill Alcorn’s charges were bracing themselves for a tough encounter.

Match Report: Wolfhounds v Gwalia Lightning