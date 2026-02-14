Dalriada Cup: Ireland Club XV v Scotland Clubs Highlights

The best of Irish and Scottish domestic club talent was celebrated at Energia Park on Friday night, as the Ireland Club XV (sponsored by Energia) and Scotland Clubs battled it out for the Dalriada Cup for the first time since 2020.

Click here to read a report on the first Club international between the Celtic nations since Ireland won the home-and-away series six years ago. You can watch a full match replay on irishrugby+.

Adam Craig’s well-drilled Ireland side reeled off five first-half tries to lead 35-12 at half-time, and Aran Egan’s 55th-minute effort had the hosts out of the reach as they finished as 42-33 winners.

Scotland rallied with final-quarter scores from Gregor Christie and Archie Barbour, adding to Andrew Mitchell’s hat-trick, but Bobby Sheehan’s three-try contribution during the first 36 minutes laid the foundations for Ireland’s impressive victory.

Speaking afterwards, Ireland Club XV captain and player-of-the-match Jack Kelleher said: “That was a tough Scotland side, so it’s brilliant to get the win, and to do it at home in front of a great crowd, with family, friends, and club-mates here tonight.

“It was a tough enough game, Scotland were very physical. Picking up man-of-the-match was nice, but I’d said there were a few lads who deserve it anyway.

“It’s a brilliant surface and it’s great to have our family and our friends here, so yeah, just delighted to get the win.”