The 2020 international season opened and closed with wins over Scotland at Aviva Stadium for Andy Farrell‘s Ireland.

Saturday’s Guinness Series victory secured third place for Ireland in the Autumn Nations Cup and ensures Farrell’s men head into 2021 and the Guinness Six Nations campaign on a positive note, having also recorded home wins over Italy, Wales and Georgia during this Test window.

Go behind the scenes at Aviva Stadium in our Tunnel Cam feature.