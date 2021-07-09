‘To Have The Fans Back Makes A Huge Impact’ – Ryan

Ireland captain James Ryan is excited about having more fans in Aviva Stadium and seeing the new caps make their debut in the final game of the season.

The Ireland skipper to spoke to Irish Rugby TV after Captain’s Run at Aviva Stadium this morning as the squad had one last run out ahead of the final game in the Vodafone Summer Series.

‘Last week having 3,000 fans back was incredible, having nearly double that number this week will make it really special for the lads winning their first caps.’

The match will be televised by RTÉ (ROI) and on Channel 4’s YouTube channel (NI) and kicks off at 7.15pm.