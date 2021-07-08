‘We Want The New Caps To Stay Calm And Deliver For The Team’ – Farrell

Andy Farrell on getting the balance right in team selection and the chance to give players their first cap and first start.

Asked about what he wants to see from the uncapped players Farrell said he wanted to give them the chance to show what they can do for the team.

“It’s lovely as a coach to give people their first caps or a first start but coming into an international squad can be pretty daunting. I’m looking to see whether the new lads can deliver for the team. We want to calm them down and focus on the detail of what we want to get right as a team.”

The match will be televised by RTE (ROI) and on Channel 4’s YouTube channel (UK & NI) and kicks off at 7.15pm.