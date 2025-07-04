This Tour Feels Different But We Still Have Our Standards

Jamie Osborne is enjoying the different feel of the build up to the Summer Tour opener against Georgia with all the new faces but he says that players still want to achieve the high standards set.

Osborne’s experience in camp means that while he’s still always looking to learn he also has a role to play in helping new players gel in the squad.

Ireland kick off the tour against Georgia on Saturday evening with Osborne teamed in an exciting centre partnership with Stuart McCloskey.