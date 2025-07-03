This Is A Great Opportunity For Our Young Team – O’Connell

Interim Ireland Men’s Head Coach Paul O’Connell says that the players and coaches are relishing the opportunity to face Georgia on Tbilisi on Saturday.

O’Connell has included the uncapped duo of Tommy O’Brien and Darragh Murray in the starting XV with a further four uncapped players set to make their debut from the replacements – forwards Michael Milne, Jack Aungier and Tom Ahern and scrum half Ben Murphy.

“I have been impressed by the application of the squad ahead of this two-Test tour and Saturday’s game presents an exciting opportunity for this group of players. To Craig (Casey), I would like to congratulate him on his first game as captain. Craig has taken to captaincy impressively. He’s going to relish leading his country and I know how keen he is to make his mark alongside the rest of the players.

This weekend is also an extra special one for six players who are set to make their international debuts. To Tommy and Darragh, who get the chance to start, as well as the four others who will be ready to make their mark from the bench, I wish them well and the squad are determined to make it a memorable occasion for them and their families.

Though light in terms of international caps in some areas, there’s also a nice blend of experience in the squad.”

Saturday’s game in Tbilisi will be Ireland’s 764th Men’s Test and it will be broadcast live on Virgin Media.

Ireland Team & Replacements

15: Jimmy O’Brien (Naas/Leinster)(8)

14: Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster)*

13: Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(7)

12: Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster)(19)

11: Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster)(38)

10: Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(8)

9: Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)(captain)(18)

1: Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster)(2)

2: Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(4)

3: Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)(6)

4: Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(1)

5: Darragh Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)*

6: Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)(27)

7: Nick Timoney (Banbridge/Ulster)(3)

8: Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/Munster)(2)

Replacements:

16: Tom Stewart (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(2)

17: Michael Milne (UCD/Munster)*

18: Jack Aungier (Clontarf/Connacht)*

19: Tom Ahern (Shannon/Munster)*

20: Cian Prendergast (UCD/Connacht)(4)

21: Ben Murphy (Clontarf/Connacht)*

22: Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(24)

23: Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster)(10)

*denotes uncapped