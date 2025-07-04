This Is A Special Game For Both Teams – Craig Casey

Ireland captain Craig Casey said today that he hopes to do his family and coaches proud as he leads Ireland for the first time in what promises to be ‘a very special match’ as Ireland are ready to field six uncapped players against Georgia.

Speaking after Captain’s Run at at Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Tbilisi ahead of Saturday’s test match against Georgia (kick-off 9pm local time/6pm Irish time – live on Rugby Pass TV, Virgin Media One & Virgin Media Play) Casey said, “It’s a special honour and a special day for my family. It’s a huge opportunity for the guys winning their first caps and it is up to all of us to lay down a marker and make it a special one for them.

“We’re expecting Georgia to be hugely physical and they have some class players. Their back-row will contest everything and their fans will want to make it a big day.”