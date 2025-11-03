EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Round 5 Highlights

Terenure College, Clontarf, and Lansdowne were the main movers in Division 1A after the Energia All-Ireland League’s latest round. St. Mary’s College remain unbeaten after five matches, while Young Munster are heading in the right direction after their first win.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 5 Results Round-Up

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A: Round 5 Review

Terenure College have quietly gone from eighth to second in the table in the space of three matches. Leinster half-backs Fintan Gunne and Caspar Gabriel helped them to blitz Ballynahinch 52-12 at Ballymacarn Park.

Towering Leinster Academy lock Alan Spicer scored his first Energia All-Ireland League try for Clontarf, doing so against his former club as UCD were beaten 29-12 by the reigning champions at Castle Avenue.

Hugo McLaughlin followed up on his Leinster senior debut the previous week with an eye-catching hat-trick of tries during Lansdowne’s 62-17 triumph over Nenagh Ormond on home soil.

The returning Aidan Moynihan tried his best to inspire a last-gasp win for Cork Constitution, but St. Mary’s College pipped them 27-26 to remain in control at the top of Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A.

After accumulating seven bonus points in the previous four rounds, Young Munster finally opened their win account with a deserved 22-13 defeat of Old Belvedere in Greenfields. Hooker Liam McMahon bagged a brace of tries.

