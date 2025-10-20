‘The Opportunity Is There For Everyone’ – Ireland Squad Update with John Fogarty

Ireland Scrum Coach John Fogarty on the changes to the Ireland Squad, the competitive nature of the Irish squad and the plans for month ahead.

Munster’s uncapped centre Tom Farrell and Leinster’s Jimmy O’Brien have been added to the Ireland squad ahead of the Gallagher Cup match against New Zealand and for the Quilter Nations Series.

Bundee Aki (hip) and Robbie Henshaw (groin) will continue to be assessed and will travel with the squad on Tuesday. Mack Hansen suffered an aggravation of a foot injury in the closing stages of Connacht’s game against the Bulls and has been ruled out.

Munster duo Edwin Edogdo (concussion) and Brian Gleeson (elbow), who had been due to travel with the squad to Chicago, have also been ruled out. There are no further additions to the squad.