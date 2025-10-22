It’s A Massive Occasion – Jamison Gibson Park On The Rematch In Chicago

The Ireland squad assembled on Monday ahead of another big November campaign that kicks off with a trip to Chicago to play New Zealand and is followed by three massive games at Aviva Stadium in the Quilter Nations Series.

First up though was the bragging rights from last weekend and it was a slightly different feeling for Jamison Gibson Park coming in to Ireland camp this week after Leinster’s loss to Munster at but the scrum-half says the ‘stick’ he got was fully deserved.

“It has been the other way around so they’re giving us a a bit of stick but it is fully deserved, they were great winners at the weekend and they put out a pretty solid performance and were by far the better team. It was a bit of a reality check for us – we thought we’d prepared well but obviously we didn’t.”

The Leinster and Lions star also apoke about his memories of watching the 2016 win, the focus now for the squad with a big month ahead and two years to go to the Rugby World Cup, facing New Zealand and working with Johnny Sexton as a coach.