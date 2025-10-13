Where To Watch: Ireland v New Zealand Live From Chicago

With just three weeks to go until Ireland and New Zealand renew their rivalry in The Gallagher Cup , the IRFU is delighted to confirm the international broadcasters and online streaming service which will enable supporters around the world tune in to the action live from Soldier Field.

Andy Farrell‘s side will kick off a busy November window when they go head-to-head with the All Blacks at the iconic Soldier Field on Saturday, 1 November (Kick-off 3.10pm local time/8.10pm Irish time), nine years after Ireland’s famous 40-29 victory over New Zealand at the Chicago venue in 2016.

It promises to be a mouthwatering showdown to kick off the Autumn block and supporters will be able to get behind Ireland by watching live around the world.

In Republic of Ireland, Virgin Media will have live coverage of all the action from Soldier Field, with TNT Sports carrying exclusive live coverage in the United Kingdom.

There are also a host of other international broadcasters confirmed, including Supersport in South Africa, BeIn Sports in France and Stan Sports in Australia.

In countries where there is no broadcaster, supporters can watch The Gallagher Cup on IrishRugby+, the IRFU’s online streaming platform.

A full list of international broadcasters and countries the match is available to watch on IrishRugby+ on is below.

The Gallagher Cup – Broadcasters:

Republic of Ireland – Virgin Media and TNT Sports

United Kingdom – TNT Sports

South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa – SuperSport

France – BeIN Sports

Italy – Sky Italia

Japan – J-Sports

South America (excluding Central America, Caribbean) – ESPN Sur

Pacific Islands – Digicel Pacific

Australia – Stan Sports

Middle East and North Africa – BeIN.

Live on IrishRugby+ in the following countries:

Afghanistan, Åland Islands, Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus, Bouvet Island, Canada, Switzerland (non-French-speaking), China, Christmas Island, Cyprus, Czechia, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Estonia, Finland, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), Faroe Islands, Micronesia, Federated States of, Georgia, Gibraltar, Greece, Greenland, Guatemala, Honduras, Croatia, Hungary, British Indian Ocean Territory, Iceland, Jersey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Latvia, Moldova, Mexico, Marshall Islands, North Macedonia, Malta, Montenegro, Mongolia, New Caledonia, Nicaragua, Netherlands, Norway, Panama, Pitcairn Islands, Palau, Poland, North Korea, Portugal, Romania, Russia, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Svalbard and Jan Mayen, El Salvador, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan.