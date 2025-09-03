Wafer And Monaghan In Contention – Denis Fogarty Squad Update

Ireland Scrum Coach Denis Fogarty had a positive update for the media today following the squad’s install training day at their new base in Brighton.

Asked about Ireland co-captain Sam Monaghan, who came off in the game against Spain, and Aoife Wafer, Fogarty said, “We had our install session today and everyone has taken part in that and at the moment is in contention for the week. Aoife has been doing contact in a controlled envrironment but tomorrow she’ll be doing that with the team. First and foremost is that if people are fit and ready we want to get the on the park.”

The squad will have their big session of the week on Thursday which will give a clearer picture of who will be available for selection.