‘It Struck A Chord With A Lot Of People’ – Andew Porter On Sharing His Story
Leinster and Ireland prop Andrew Porter is a fierce competitor on the pitch but he has also spoken openly about his life and the the things that have affected and shaped him. His appearance in the Netflix documentary ‘Six Nations: Full Contact’ struck a chord with rugby fans and a wider audience.
He spoke to the media from the Ireland training camp in Portugal about his participation in the documentary and how he deals with the external commentary and criticism that players can receive.