Su Carty On IRFU Committee Representation Statement

Su Carty, IRFU World Rugby Representative, on the IRFU Committee proposal to achieve 40% female representation on the IRFU Committee by the end of this year.

Earlier today it was announced that the Committee of the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has unanimously approved a proposal to achieve 40% female representation on the IRFU Committee by the end of this year.