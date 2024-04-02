Six Nations Women’s U18s: Match Day 2 Live

Ireland U18 Women, sponsored by PwC, have back-to-back 35 minute matches on Day 2 of the Six Nations Women’s U18s festival in Colwyn Bay. First up are the hosts, Wales, and 12pm followed by France at 1pm.

On Day 1 The Ireland Under-18 Womenran England close in Colwyn Bay, before scoring four unanswered tries to beat Italy for the second year running at the U-18 Women’s Six Nations Festival – match report here.

Wales v Ireland – 12pm

Ireland v France – 1pm

IRELAND UNDER-18 WOMEN’S Squad (2024 U-18 Women’s Six Nations Festival, Colwyn Bay, Wales, March 29-April 6):

Jemima Adams-Verling (Creggs RFC/Connacht)

Alma Atagamen (Balbriggan RFC/Leinster)

Bronagh Boggan (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster)

Emma Brogan (Navan RFC/Leinster)

Rebecca Brennan (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

Aoife Corcoran (Coolmine RFC/Leinster)

Carla Cooney (Enniscorthy RFC/Leinster)

Sophie Cullen (Naas RFC/Leinster)

Clara Dunne (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

Caitriona Finn (UL Bohemian RFC/Ballina-Killaloe RFC/Munster)

Emily Foley (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Abby Healy (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

Mia Hennelly (Ballina-KillaloeRFC/Munster)

Siofra Hession (Creggs RFC/Connacht)

Leah Irwin (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster)

Sophie McAllister (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Erin McConalogue (Inishowen RFC/Ulster)

Aoibheann McGrath (Carrick-On-Suir/Dungarvan RFC/Munster)

Cara McLean (Larne RFC/Ulster)

Grainne Moran (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Kate Noons (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)

Ava O’Malley (Killarney RFC/Munster)

Sarah Purcell (Creggs RFC/Connacht)

Ailish Quinn (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Sadhbh Wells (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster)

Emma Jane Wilson (Cill Dara/Leinster)

IRELAND UNDER-18 WOMEN’S MANAGEMENT TEAM

Matt Gill – Head Coach

Sana Govender – Assistant Coach

Becky Irvine – Team Manager

Lorna Barry – Athletic Development Coach

Naomi Hamilton – Team Physio

Ireland U18 Women’s Fixtures

Friday 29th March

Ireland U18s 12 England U18s 19

Italy U18s 0 Ireland U18s 20

Tuesday 2nd April

12pm v Wales (35mins) and 1pm v France (35mins)

Saturday 6th April

4.30pm v Scotland (Full 70mins)