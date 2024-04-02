Six Nations Women’s U18s: Match Day 2 Live
Ireland U18 Women, sponsored by PwC, have back-to-back 35 minute matches on Day 2 of the Six Nations Women’s U18s festival in Colwyn Bay. First up are the hosts, Wales, and 12pm followed by France at 1pm.
On Day 1 The Ireland Under-18 Womenran England close in Colwyn Bay, before scoring four unanswered tries to beat Italy for the second year running at the U-18 Women’s Six Nations Festival – match report here.
Wales v Ireland – 12pm
Ireland v France – 1pm
IRELAND UNDER-18 WOMEN’S Squad (2024 U-18 Women’s Six Nations Festival, Colwyn Bay, Wales, March 29-April 6):
Jemima Adams-Verling (Creggs RFC/Connacht)
Alma Atagamen (Balbriggan RFC/Leinster)
Bronagh Boggan (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster)
Emma Brogan (Navan RFC/Leinster)
Rebecca Brennan (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)
Aoife Corcoran (Coolmine RFC/Leinster)
Carla Cooney (Enniscorthy RFC/Leinster)
Sophie Cullen (Naas RFC/Leinster)
Clara Dunne (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)
Caitriona Finn (UL Bohemian RFC/Ballina-Killaloe RFC/Munster)
Emily Foley (Ballina RFC/Connacht)
Abby Healy (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)
Mia Hennelly (Ballina-KillaloeRFC/Munster)
Siofra Hession (Creggs RFC/Connacht)
Leah Irwin (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster)
Sophie McAllister (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)
Erin McConalogue (Inishowen RFC/Ulster)
Aoibheann McGrath (Carrick-On-Suir/Dungarvan RFC/Munster)
Cara McLean (Larne RFC/Ulster)
Grainne Moran (Ballina RFC/Connacht)
Kate Noons (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)
Ava O’Malley (Killarney RFC/Munster)
Sarah Purcell (Creggs RFC/Connacht)
Ailish Quinn (Ballina RFC/Connacht)
Sadhbh Wells (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster)
Emma Jane Wilson (Cill Dara/Leinster)
IRELAND UNDER-18 WOMEN’S MANAGEMENT TEAM
Matt Gill – Head Coach
Sana Govender – Assistant Coach
Becky Irvine – Team Manager
Lorna Barry – Athletic Development Coach
Naomi Hamilton – Team Physio
Ireland U18 Women’s Fixtures
Friday 29th March
Ireland U18s 12 England U18s 19
Italy U18s 0 Ireland U18s 20
Tuesday 2nd April
12pm v Wales (35mins) and 1pm v France (35mins)
Saturday 6th April
4.30pm v Scotland (Full 70mins)