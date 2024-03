Six Nations U18 Women’s Festival Live

Joins us for live coverage of Ireland’s opening day matches against England and Italy at the Six Nations Women’s U18 Festival in Wales on Friday, March 29th.

Ireland will play two 35 minute matches on Day 1 with England first up at 12pn followed by Italy at 2pm. Watch both games on the links below

England U18 Women v Ireland U18 Women



Ireland U18 Women v Italy U18 Women

IRELAND UNDER-18 WOMEN’S Squad (2024 U-18 Women’s Six Nations Festival, Colwyn Bay, Wales, March 29-April 6):

Jemima Adams-Verling (Creggs RFC/Connacht)

Alma Atagamen (Balbriggan RFC/Leinster)

Bronagh Boggan (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster)

Emma Brogan (Navan RFC/Leinster)

Rebecca Brennan (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

Aoife Corcoran (Coolmine RFC/Leinster)

Carla Cooney (Enniscorthy RFC/Leinster)

Sophie Cullen (Naas RFC/Leinster)

Clara Dunne (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

Caitriona Finn (UL Bohemian RFC/Ballina-Killaloe RFC/Munster)

Emily Foley (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Abby Healy (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

Mia Hennelly (Ballina-KillaloeRFC/Munster)

Siofra Hession (Creggs RFC/Connacht)

Leah Irwin (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster)

Sophie McAllister (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Erin McConalogue (Inishowen RFC/Ulster)

Aoibheann McGrath (Carrick-On-Suir/Dungarvan RFC/Munster)

Cara McLean (Larne RFC/Ulster)

Grainne Moran (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Kate Noons (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)

Ava O’Malley (Killarney RFC/Munster)

Sarah Purcell (Creggs RFC/Connacht)

Ailish Quinn (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Sadhbh Wells (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster)

Emma Jane Wilson (Cill Dara/Leinster)

Ireland U18 Women’s Fixtures