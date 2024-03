Six Nations U18 Men’s Festival Live: Ireland v France

The Ireland U18 Men kick off their Six Nations Festival campaign in Italy against France on Saturday afternoon at 3:30. Watch all the action live here on IrishRugby.ie or on our youtube channel.



Ireland U18 Schools Squad (U18 Six Nations Festival 2024, Parma, Italy, March 29-April 7)

Chris Barrett (CBC Cork/Munster Rugby)

Ethan Black (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Noah Byrne (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

Jamie Conway (Castletroy College/Munster Rugby)

Paddy Curry (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

Jack Deegan (CC Roscrea College/Leinster Rugby)

Max Doyle (Clongowes Wood College/Leinster Rugby)

Joe Finn (Roscrea College/Munster Rugby)

Rory Gavin (Colaiste Iognaid/Galwegians RFC/Connacht Rugby)

Josh Gibson (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

Bill Hayes (CC Roscrea College/Munster Rugby)

Conor Magee (Banbridge Academy/Ulster Rugby)

Luke McLaughlin (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

Blake McClean (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

Donnacha McGuire (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Dylan McNeice (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Charlie Meagher (CBC Monkstown/Leinster Rugby)

Charlie Molony (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Diarmuid O’Connell (Carrick on Shannon RFC/Sligo Grammar/Connacht Rugby)

James O’Dwyer (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

Brian O’Flaherty (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

James O’Leary (PBC Cork/Munster Rugby)

Conor O’Shaughnessy (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Cian Walsh (CBC Cork/Munster Rugby)

Michael Walsh (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Tom Wood (St. Munchins College/Munster Rugby)

U18 Six Nations Festival 2024 – Fixtures

Ireland u18 vs. France u18 (30th March 2024) @ 15.30pm

Ireland u18 vs. Italy u18 (3rd April 2024) @ 17.45pm

Ireland u18 vs. Portugal u18 (7th April 2024) @ 11.00am