Sexton ‘Honoured And Excited’ To Lead Ireland
It’s something every kid dreams of when they play rugby and for Johnny Sexton that dream is now reality. The Ireland captain says he feels very honoured and excited to lead Ireland in the Guinness Six Nations. He spoke exclusively to Irish Rugby TV after Captain’s Run in Aviva Stadium on Friday morning.
Speaking about the atmosphere in the stadium he commented,
It’s a great stadium and when the supporters come, and we do need them and we rely on them. It is important for us to give them something to cheer about and they get right behind us. It’s a tough place for any visiting team to come to.