Second Test Highlights: Stirring Fightback Leads Lions To Series Success

A classic contest saw a rejuvenated Australia open up an 18-point lead in the first half, but it was not enough to stop the British & Irish Lions from taking a tight 29-26 verdict thanks to Hugo Keenan’s late try.

Tireless full-back Keenan crossed inside the final minute at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to complete a cracking comeback from Andy Farrell’s men, who ultimately outscored the Wallabies by five tries to three.

A record Lions Test crowd of 90,307 watched Dan Sheehan launch himself over the line on the quarter hour mark, before Australia’s James Slipper, Jake Gordon, and Tom Wight all touched down in the space of eight breathless minutes.

However, Tom Curry and Huw Jones both hit back before half-time, reducing the arrears to 23-17. Timely scores from Tadhg Beirne and Keenan were just enough to edge it in the end, as the Lions celebrated Test series success with a game to spare.

Ahead of next Saturday’s final Test in Sydney, head coach Farrell said: “It is a special moment for everyone. We are absolutely delighted that we showed the courage and what it takes to be a Lion.

“These lads have dreamed of being a British & Irish Lion all their lives and to get to the point, when we come to the MCG with 90-odd thousand people with a dramatic finish like that to win the series, is what dreams are made of and no one can deny that for us now.

“I thought we were tremendous in those (final) 10 minutes. At the end of the game, I thought we were outstanding in how we went about our business, how calm we were, never panicking, never wavered from what we were trying to do.

“It wasn’t all going our way in the second half but the way we held our nerve when we got down to that last 10 minutes was outstanding.

“Have a look at the carries we had, getting over the gain-line, people constantly offering themselves, the breakdown, and the instinct we had to just keep on playing. It just shows the courage of the side.”

He added: “Fair play (to Australia). They said they were going to turn up physically but it wasn’t just that, they played a great brand of rugby whether it be their kicking game, 50-22s, etc., moving the ball around.

“They played a great brand of rugby, and we added to that with our discipline in the first half, but we kept on fighting and finding a way. That is the best thing about it.”