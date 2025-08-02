Third Test Highlights: Australia Hit Back To End Lions’ Clean Sweep Bid
A hotly-contested Test series ended 2-1 in the British & Irish Lions’ favour, with Andy Farrell’s men missing out on a clean sweep after losing 22-12 to Australia in a rain-lashed Sydney.
Stung by Hugo Keenan’s dramatic late try last week which decided the series, the Wallabies led from start to finish in the concluding clash as Dylan Pietsch, Max Jorgensen, and replacement Tate McDermott all touched down.
The Lions were second best on the day, unable to reach the performance levels of the opening two Tests. They were trailing 8-0 when the game was halted for almost 40 minutes due to the threat of lightning in the area.
When play resumed, Jorgensen’s 54th-minute effort put the hosts more than two converted scores clear. Despite replacements Jac Morgan and Will Stuart replying for the Lions, McDermott had effectively sewn up the result with 10 minutes remaining.
Speaking in the aftermath, Lions head coach Farrell said: “In those types of conditions it was always going to be an uphill battle from there on in (after Jorgensen’s try had made it 15-0). A bit of game control stuff.
“I thought Australia’s set-piece in general was pretty good, especially their defensive lineout so a lot of credit goes to them.
“There is going to be frustration there. We said all along we wanted to win every game but the best team won on the night today.
“I have just said to the lads on reflection it might take one, it might take two beers, but they will be unbelievably proud of what they achieved throughout this tour.
“We all know how hard it is to be successful on a Lions tour against a good side like Australia, and they are a good side, they proved that over the series, so on reflection, when we get a bit of time to ourselves, tonight and tomorrow we will be unbelievably proud of what we have achieved.”