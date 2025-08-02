Third Test Highlights: Australia Hit Back To End Lions’ Clean Sweep Bid

A hotly-contested Test series ended 2-1 in the British & Irish Lions’ favour, with Andy Farrell’s men missing out on a clean sweep after losing 22-12 to Australia in a rain-lashed Sydney.

Stung by Hugo Keenan’s dramatic late try last week which decided the series, the Wallabies led from start to finish in the concluding clash as Dylan Pietsch, Max Jorgensen, and replacement Tate McDermott all touched down.

The Lions were second best on the day, unable to reach the performance levels of the opening two Tests. They were trailing 8-0 when the game was halted for almost 40 minutes due to the threat of lightning in the area.

When play resumed, Jorgensen’s 54th-minute effort put the hosts more than two converted scores clear. Despite replacements Jac Morgan and Will Stuart replying for the Lions, McDermott had effectively sewn up the result with 10 minutes remaining.

